Fingerling potatoes. Sounds funny, right? You don’t see them every day in the store so when I saw some recently — and on sale at that — I jumped on them.
They look like miniature versions of regular potatoes — oblong, about three inches in length and an inch to an inch-and-a-half in width. They look like fat fingers, hence the name. They come in white, red and purple, just like the other gourmet potatoes and have a thin skin that crisps up nicely as well as a buttery texture when cooked.
Andy (my sweetheart) and I had been talking about the Fish Dorade he made awhile back, and how to do it better. I pulled out a few of the white-skinned fingerlings for my fish dish and roasted the remainder with sage and butter. That is a perfect side dish any day of the week and you should think about it for Thanksgiving.
MURPHY’S SAGE-ROASTED FINGERLING POTATOES
1 - 1/2 pounds fingerling potatoes.
3 Tablespoons butter
2 Tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
3 cloves garlic, minced (optional)
1/4 cup fresh sage leaves
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with aluminum foil.
Wash the potatoes and pat them dry. Place in a bowl for tossing with the butter.
Melt the butter in a saucepan, add the olive oil, salt, pepper and garlic and stir to combine. Add the sage leaves and wilt them in the hot butter, but don’t fry them.
Pour the seasoned butter over the taters, precious, and toss well. Spill the potatoes onto the baking sheet and spread them out so the heat and air can circulate.
Roast the potatoes 15 minutes, then use a spatula to flip them over and roast another 10 - 15 minutes. Potatoes should be fork-tender and slightly shriveled.
Transfer the potatoes to a serving dish and pour any remaining sage butter over the top. Season once more with a little salt and freshly ground pepper and serve.
If you have leftovers mash those taters with more butter, some sour cream and fresh sage. Wowza!
Back to the main point today. Andy’s Fish Dorade was really good, but it was hard to make — particularly since we didn’t trim the fish into a rectangle and didn’t have a sufficient spatula. We still have that technique on our “practice” list and intend to try it on a beef filet next.
The fingerling potatoes were just the right size to make cute little fish scales and, with the aid of a mandolin, I achieved paper-thin discs that cooked up perfectly.
This is an easy dish to make, as long as you have the time for the various steps. You could even prepare the fish up to the point of cooking, wrap it tightly and store in the refrigerator for several hours before baking.
SALMON WITH POTATO SCALES
2 pieces center-cut salmon fillet, about a half-pound each
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
4 - 5 fingerling potatoes
1/2 cup salted butter
2 Tablespoons olive oil
Freshly ground pepper
Lemon slices for serving
Fill a large pot with water and bring to a boil. Line a baking sheet with paper towels.
Use a very sharp knife or a mandolin to slice the fingerling potatoes into coin shapes from 1/8 - 1/16 inches thick. Rest the slices in a bowl of cold water and save the ends of the potatoes for something else.
Once the water is boiling, add three tablespoons salt and the drained potato slices.
Parboil the taters one-and-a-half - two minutes, then use a spider or slotted spoon to remove them to the paper towels. Arrange in a single layer to dry off, and also so you can spot any that are too large or too small to make uniform scales.
Preheat the oven to 400. Line a second baking sheet with parchment and position salmon fillets — skin side down — in the center. Season both sides with salt and pepper.
Let stand five minutes to allow the seasonings to penetrate. Meanwhile, melt the butter and stir in the olive oil, seasoning with more pepper to taste.
Pat the fish dry with paper towels and brush the fillets with about half of the butter mixture. Arrange the potato slices over the fillets in overlapping rows so that they look like fish scales. Brush the “scales” with the rest of the melted butter.
Place fish in the oven and bake until the fish is cooked through and the potatoes are lightly browned at the edges, about 10 minutes.
Your fish will come out with its potato scales crispy, browned and ready to impress your dinner guests, or just yourself.
Let’s get cooking!
