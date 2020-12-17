There's just one day left to purchase raffle tickets for a statewide raffle supporting Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Lyon County.
Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters started the raffle Dec. 1 with only 5,000 available tickets. Friday, Dec. 18 is the last day to purchase them.
Area Manager Dena Russell-Marino said response to the raffle has been good so far and that purchasing raffle tickets is an easy way to support the organization and keep funds local.
"We've sold 72 tickets locally as of this morning, so we really want to get more sold if possible," she said. "How awesome would it be if a Lyon Countian won?"
Big Brothers Big Sisters is a national organization that provides one-to-one mentoring for children facing adversity and at-risk youth with caring and consistent, adult mentors. Funds raised locally will benefit the local program, which recently relaunched.
The program is hoping to add an additional 31 to 35 match relationships in 2021.
Russell-Marino said there are five "amazing" prizes up for grabs. Prizes include:
- $25,000 cash
- Private concert for four with Andy Grammer (includes a meet and greet and hotel stay at Hotel Oldtown in Wichita
- TV valued at $1,500
- $1,000 Amazon gift card
- Prime Cargill meats and a Green Mountain Pellet Smoker
Raffle tickets are $50 each. With just 5,000 tickets available across the state, there is a 1/1000 chance of winning a prize.
The drawing will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 21 on KAKE-TV.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://ksbigsraffle.org. Russell-Marino said to remember to select Lyon County as the designee so that the funds stay local. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 620-342-5645 or by mailing a check with ‘Raffle’ in the subject line to KSBBBS Lyon County, PO BOX 684 Emporia, KS 66801.
