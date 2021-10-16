On Wednesday, Oct. 20, we will be celebrating Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day — and we hope you will, too.
This holiday was created to celebrate the primary objective of chambers of commerce across the country and abroad: strengthening local businesses of all sizes. The best way to honor your own local chamber is to utilize the services and purchase the goods offered by local Chamber of Commerce members.
The first chamber of commerce was founded in France in 1599. It took a while for the concept to catch on. The world’s oldest English-speaking chamber is the Halifax Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1750. Halifax is also the oldest chamber in North America. There are approximately 3,000 chambers of commerce in the United States today. One of the oldest, in Boston, organized a pivotal tax protest: The Boston Tea Party.
The US Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1912 as a national institution to represent the unified interests of American business. President William Howard Taft brought to Congress the concept for an organization that would represent the concerns of U.S. businesses.
In addition to city or community chambers, state and national chamber organizations are also active. Worldwide, international bodies count about 13,000 chambers registered in the official World Chambers Network registry. In fact, the chamber of commerce network is the largest global business network.
Our local Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce also includes Visit Emporia, our local convention and visitors’ bureau, which is funded with local guest tax dollars. These two entities, along with the Regional Development Association of Eastern Kansas, are conveniently located under one roof in the Trusler Business Center at 719 Commercial St. The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce was established in 1897.
The mission of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success. We work with our members to advance the civic, economic, industrial, professional, and cultural life in Emporia and the region. With our members, the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce provides local citizens with a strong business environment that increases employment, the retail trade and commerce, and industrial growth, in order to make our community a better place to live. The Emporia Chamber encourages the growth of existing industries, services, and businesses. We encourage new businesses and individuals to locate in Emporia. Our bottom line is to provide value to our members.
Significant contributions — some of them very much behind the scenes — are made by chambers of commerce every day in support of businesses, from legislative awareness and business development to setting initiatives and campaigning for better markets to providing networking and social opportunities. Chambers of commerce also offer resources for startups and online businesses.
Show support for the Chamber of Commerce through volunteering, attending Chamber events, and joining the organization. Give a shout out to your local Chamber of Commerce and how they benefit your community. Be sure to use #SupportYourLocalChamberOfCommerce with your social media posts.
It’s a great day in Emporia!
“Let’s Talk Business” is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia. The mission of the Chamber is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, guided by the vision that positive attitudes promote positive actions. Contact us at 620-342-1600 or chamber@emporiakschamber.org and visit our website at www.emporiakschamber.org.
