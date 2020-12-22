Don Everett Grant dedicated his life to what he loved most – music. The legendary teacher and choir director taught high school music for forty years, and he shared his passion with thousands of students. He was a reflection and demonstration of excellence in musicianship, kindheartedness, citizenship, and humanity for his students, many of whom went on to have professional careers in music.
Don died on December 19 in Kansas City, Missouri from complications arising from Covid-19.
The youngest of four children, Don was born on June 25, 1942 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, to parents US and Lillian (Benners) Grant. The family moved to Kansas City when he was a young boy, and Don sang his first solo in church when he was three years old. A proud alumnus of the University of Kansas School of Music, he earned a Bachelor of Music Education degree as well as a Masters of Music in Choral Conducting.
For forty years, Mr. Grant devoted his career to teaching music in Kansas public schools, first in Bern, teaching the entire music curriculum to middle and high school students from 1964-1967, and then serving as the celebrated choral director at Emporia High School from 1967-2004. Mr. Grant’s choirs maintained a rigorous schedule during the year, participating in local/regional competitions, singing at local Rotary meetings, hospitals and nursing facilities, and of course performing the community’s beloved Seasonal Celebration. In addition to the annual appearances locally and at district and state choir competitions, in the latter years of his career, Don’s choirs performed by invitation at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
Mr. Grant’s true love was teaching; he believed in always trying to reach a “higher plateau, a higher level of excellence.” The sheer number of students Mr. Grant influenced and guided is astounding. In addition to teaching at Emporia High School, Mr. Grant was actively involved in the Emporia community, among other things conducting the choir at Emporia Presbyterian Church every Sunday for decades.
Don married Lori Van Sickle in 1979. During the course of their 17-year marriage they raised two sons, Cameron (Valerie) Grant and Aaron Grant (Kieran Cusack). Aaron followed in his father’s musical steps, receiving a Doctor of Music degree in Vocal Pedagogy. Based in New York City, Aaron now represents acclaimed classical singers and conductors worldwide. Cameron, an attorney practicing in Kansas City, shares the family love of music and is teaching Don’s grandchildren to play the piano and sing. In addition to his sons, Don is survived by grandchildren Frances and Coburn Grant; siblings David Grant, Saundra Hill, and Barbara Herrell; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved former students.
In light of the ongoing pandemic, in lieu of an in-person memorial, Don’s sons and former students are organizing a virtual choir to celebrate his special life and legacy. In addition, the Don Grant Memorial Scholarship Fund for Excellence in Music will be established in January 2021. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the scholarship fund:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/don-grant-memorial-scholarship-fund.
