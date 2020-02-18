Employees at Emporia's Detroit Reman plant are reporting lay-offs Tuesday morning, with conversations of a possible plant shutdown by the end of the year.
The plant, located at 840 Overlander Rd., employs 113 people.
An employee told The Emporia Gazette that the lay-offs are expected to happen in phases through December.
Kent Heermann, president of the Regional Development Association, said he was starting to hear buzz about lay-offs but could not comment at this time.
The company, which remanufactures and rebuilds diesel engines, previously cut 75 jobs in Aug. 2009. At the time, it was reported the jobs would be moved to another facility.
In 2014, the company expanded with an 80,000-square foot warehouse facility. The work was completed in 2016.
We will have more information as this story continues to develop.
(1) comment
RDA needs to be having a discussion with them to see what it might take to keep the company here rather than working to bring in more restaurants and retail.
