We are living in opposite worlds with regard to a recent article about the tolerance of other religions.
My parents were from Iran and we are Assyrian Christians from there. From being close to hearing about the Assyrian/Armenian genocide by the Muslim Turks one might be confused after reading about their caring attitude recently. My parents, grandparents and thousands of other Christians had to flee from country to country to simply stay alive.
I submit that there are many wonderful people in the Middle East, and we have many Muslim friends that we love. The people are not the issue, but the governments are indeed.
Christians and Jews of the Middle East were in fact the majority in many countries until they were wiped out by the Muslims in many regions.
We have a far different take of a very recent article which is portrayed dishonestly.
After centuries of Persians and Greeks killing each other they were both weak. This made it easy for a new conquering force to kill people by the millions. The Zoroastrians were the main faith that made up the Persian Empire. They were, and are, one of the oldest known monotheistic religions in the world. Due to being weak the new conquering force of Islam wiped them out by the millions. This brought their new faith to the world via the sword.
The new faith of the Baha’i, which was established in 1844, was also decimated in Iran — aka Persia.
The Islamic government of Iran is generally intolerant of other faiths. Don’t dare be gay in Iran unless you can fly after being thrown off a tall building. Don’t forget the recent tragedies from ISIS in the Middle East where they destroyed the oldest known churches and killed many of the remnants of the oldest known Christians known to exist.
We still have many friends in and from Iran. They are great people. Some of our friends are Saudi but be warned never to bring a Bible to their nation.
Some of the Middle Eastern countries still operate under the guidelines as follows.
The second to last book of the Quran is called the Taubah (which means “Ultimatum”). Here are its directives. You be the judge:
9:5 Slay the idolaters wherever you find them.
9:6 Those who submit and convert to Islam will be treated well. (Those who don’t submit will be killed. See the previous verse.)
9:7-9 Don’t make treaties with non-Muslims. They are all evildoers and should not be trusted.
9:11 Treat converts to Islam well, but kill those who refuse to convert (see 9:5).
9:12-14 Fight the disbelievers! Allah is on your side; he will give you victory.
9:23 Don’t make friends with your disbelieving family members. Those who do so are wrong-doers.
9:29 Fight against Christians and Jews “until they pay the tribute readily, being brought low.”
9:33 The “Religion of Truth” (Islam) must prevail, by force if necessary, over all other religions.
9:41 Fight for Allah with your wealth and whatever weapons are available to you.
9:42 Those who refuse to fight for Allah (claiming they are unable) are liars who have destroyed their souls.
Funny that the “caste” system of India was not presented as an example of Hindu tolerance. I don’t think that “the untouchables” there would not quite fit their narrative.
But wait, how about the Muslim and the Hindu peace-loving people that in fact kill each other due to having opposite faiths. This resulted in Muslim Pakistan and Bangladesh separating from Hindu India, in order to keep themselves from the continued carnage of them living close together.
But let’s not forget the loving caring people of the Communist Chinese regions. If you have the cash today and need a body organ then go to China and get one fast. This is due to their caring attitude to take one from perhaps a Uighur minority before they are finished using it. Plus the forced abortions and sterilizations of the Chinese.
Pakistan seems to make killing people of other faiths (Christian and Hindu) a sporting event. Compare that to Americans’ tolerance of all religions. In every large city there is a vast selection of various places of worship. Even little Emporia has a Muslim mosque.
One might take the rest of their lives looking for anything like America’s Marshall Plan that rebuilt Europe after WWII among the caring folks mentioned in a recent op-ed. Or that over 750,000 American citizens died because they cared about other men who were enslaved (not including Confederates as caring for freedom). Try to find thousands of charities such as World Vision, Samaritan Purse, Catholic World Outreach who help indiscriminately the poor of the world. How come the oil wealth of Arab countries is not shared with the poor of the world? All the while they are at the bottom of the world rankings of charity?
Google has a ranking of the various nations’ giving. China, India and Russia are at the bottom of the world order. All the while the USA is the first by far.
I will not live in a fantasy world that ignores and covers up the carnage of other places to reduce our glowing light as Americans today and in the past!
