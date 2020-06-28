In the days since Life Time Fitness parted ways with Dirty Kanza Founder Jim Cummins, there has been a lot of discussion and debate surrounding the company’s decision to move forward with a name change for the bike race.
Just as the reactions to the announcement of Cummins’ exit were mixed, so were the reactions to Life Time’s decision to move forward with the name change. Why, after nearly 15 years, would they change the name? Was this just an attempt to be part of the current trend of “political correctness?”
The fact is, the name has been a point of concern for quite some time — even if the general public was not aware of it.
When I spoke to Operations Manager LeLan Dains last week, he said concerns surrounding the name of the race had been brought to the DK team years ago. The race had been — unintentionally — named with a racial slur against Native Americans meaning “dirty Indian.”
No malintent was meant when the race was named, but as we know, sometimes our intent does not match with our impact.
Dains told me that it took a few years before a dialogue was able to be opened with the Kaw Nation on the matter. When Cummins was finally able to sit down with a spokesperson for the tribe earlier this year, they determined that they would not protest the name “at this time.”
I think that’s an important thing to note.
While current leadership of the Kaw Nation had determined they wouldn’t pursue any kind of protests against Life Time because of the name, what’s to say it would not become an issue in the future?
I applaud Life Time for being proactive and continuing the discussions behind the scenes, even after the Kaw Nation said it wasn’t an issue right now.
Attitudes change as we grow and learn more about other cultures, and how better to embrace and celebrate them.
These types of societal changes are a good thing.
Let’s stand behind Life Time and support them through this move toward inclusion and equity.
The fact is, the DK is more than its name. If that was all it had to offer, it wouldn’t have lasted this long.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
