The members of Flint Hills Paranormal were surprised this month to learn they made the cover of an international publication.
The group is the feature story of American Paranormal Magazine’s March - April 2023 Kansas Edition.
Flint Hills Paranormal co-founder Linda Clarke, who started the group with Brandy Nance, said magazine writers began reaching out late last year.
“We got a few little emails from them wanting to know more about us,” she said. “We referred them to our web site and Facebook pages and then they really got interested. It’s just fascinating to actually see it come out in print now.”
FHP was founded in 2016. The team investigates and researches the paranormal in the Flint Hills area.
“I’ve been working with paranormal things for probably 20 - 30 years prior, but I got tired of driving to Topeka to go to investigations,” Clarke said. “We decided there was enough of a need around here so we started our own group.”
Clarke said the group currently has 11 members on its team, three of whom are psychic mediums.
“The majority of the rest of us have some kind of abilities as sensitives or empaths,” she said. “I think what caught their attention was that we’re kinda diversified. I also have a master’s degree in biology and I’ve always been fascinated by cryptozoology.”
Cryptozoology is a pseudoscience and subculture that searches for and studies unknown, legendary, or extinct animals whose current existence is unsubstantiated. Popular cryptids in folkore include Bigfoot and the Loch Ness Monster.
FHP operates a Facebook page dedicated to Kansas cryptids and strange critters.
“I think they were really excited about that,” Clarke said.
She added that the group was excited to be receiving worldwide attention, and that the paranormal field as a whole was getting more attention as well.
“I think people are starting to looking at it more scientifically as opposed to just being frightening and scary,” Clarke said. “I’m really glad this magazine is coming out with some information like that on other groups, not just us, who do scientific work on this area.”
Check out the magazine online at https://www.paranormalzine.com/kansas-edition. If you want to learn more about Flint Hills Paranormal, visit follow @flinthillsparanomal on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.