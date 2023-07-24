Mary May (Smith) Hale Baldomino of Bushong died Saturday, July 15, 2023 in Atchison, KS. She was 77.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Emporia. The family has the arrangements.
