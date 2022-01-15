The community is invited to celebrate and acknowledge the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. during an event at Emporia State University’s Memorial Union.
Set for 6 - 7 p.m. Jan. 26, the event will include spoken word poetry and a candlelight vigil.
Although the vigil is set eight days after Martin Luther King Jr. Day — which is Jan. 17 — ESU’s director of diversity student programs Teresa Taylor Williams said the event was set a week later to coincide with the start of the spring semester.
“Even though we’re not having a celebration on the national holiday, it is definitely still noteworthy to acknowledge Dr. King,” she said. “It’s always been important for ESU to have something, so what we’re doing partnering with various departments, the University Activities Council, my office — Diversity Student Programs, the English department and diversity ambassadors.”
Williams said LED candles will be passed out during the event and hot chocolate will be served. Some members of the local clergy will speak on why it’s important to acknowledge and recognize King, more than 50 years after his assassination.
“I’ve heard a couple people say, ‘Do the younger generations even know who Martin Luther King is?’ And I guess that’s why we do this and why we do this every year,” she said. “We do this for those who are aware of the Civil Rights struggle and the amazing role he played, but also to keep his memory alive and what he stood for.”
Williams said King was “one of the many Black leaders” who gave his all for equality.
“I know people think that Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a ‘Black’ holiday, but those who know anything about his life know that he wanted equality for all,” she said. “He was a man and he was flawed, but he still did great things. He withstood so much, and the sacrifices that he made and his family made — we would be remiss if we didn’t have something in his honor.”
Although this is a campus event, the public is welcome to attend. Williams said efforts will be made to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines.
