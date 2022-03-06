Two people died in a head-on collision on W. Highway 50 and Road C Sunday evening while a third was taken to Newman Regional Health with serious injuries.
Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies, Emporia Police Department, Chase County Sheriff’s Office, Emporia/Lyon County Ambulance and Chase County Ambulance responded to the three-vehicle accident, which occurred around 4:30 p.m.
Names of those involved are being withheld until families are notified. Lyon County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating the crash and will release more information later.
Traffic was at a complete standstill on W. Highway 50 and blocked in both directions for more than an hour.
A separate accident in the 100 block of Hwy. 56 was also reported with possible minor injuries, based on scanner traffic.
This article has been updated to correct the location of this accident.
