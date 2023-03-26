April Fools! What a day to have fun — safe, friendly fun — with your friends and family.
I remember the first time I saw this in action. It was the Memphis in May International Barbecue Contest down on the banks of the Mississippi, and the team I was hanging out with — the Pork Matrons Society — prepared not only some top-notch barbecue, but a lovely spread inside their presentation tent for the judges.
In Memphis, unlike the Kansas City Barbecue Society, the judges go to the teams, not the other way around, so a fancy table, cutlery, cushy chairs, a cocktail — well, everything helps. The Matrons had prepared a floral arrangement for their table, a potted miniature rose bush with rich, dark earth in a glazed clay pot.
After the judges finished their barbecue, they were invited to have some dessert. Everyone was given a spoon and the head Matron immediately dipped hers into the “dirt” under the rose bush and scooped a big glop in her mouth, complete with red worm dangling from her lips!
This was a while ago, so I’m sure you’ve all seen the technique: the actual plant is in a smaller pot, inside of a big pot that is filled with chocolate mousse, gummy worms and a thick layer of crushed chocolate cookies (e.g. Oreos). Tasty! And a shocker. Bet those judges remembered that team.
There are some amazing things you can do with meatloaf, as you’ve seen in the annual Murphy’s Menu Halloween Special. Did you know that refried beans can be put to amazing effect as chocolate ice cream?
I have seen it. Have a fun April 1. Let’s get cooking.
V V V
REFRIED ICE CREAM
1 can refried beans
Ice cream cones or bowls
This one is easy. Spoon the ice cream (refried beans) into a bowl and stir it a bit to get the impressions from the can disguised.
Use an ice cream scoop to fill the cones or dishes, and you have achieved a faux chocolate ice cream. Sprinkles add authenticity. I suggest you have some real chocolate ice cream on hand or leave the door open in case you have to run.
DOG POOP DELICIOSO
1 box chocolate cake mix
1/4 cup butter (room temperature)
4 ounces cream cheese
1 egg
Mix together cake mix, butter, cream cheese and egg. Roll your dough into a ball.
Remove small pieces and roll those into individual poops. If you roll a narrow rope and then curl that around toward the middle like the “poop emoji” you’ll be fine.
Gently transfer completed poops on parchment paper on a cookie sheet. Chill in refrigerator for 2 hours.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Bake poops for 7 - 9 minutes and remove to a rack. Allow to cool, then use a spatula to move to individual serving plates.
Put that down in front of your family, or place strategically around the house — perhaps on the bed, the sofa, on top of the remote control. Then stand ready with the video camera.
Get things off to a good start with breakfast. Or is it?
IMPERMEABLE POACHED EGGS
1 slice cinnamon-raisin bread, toasted
1/2 cup Greek yogurt, vanilla flavored
1 canned peach half in light syrup
Place the toasted cinnamon-raisin (or wheat) bread onto a breakfast plate and spoon the yogurt in the center. Use a spoon to round it out like an egg white.
Gently place the peach half, cut-side down in the center or slightly off center. The syrup it has been preserved in will replicate the shine of a poached egg yolk, but you can use peaches canned in water, too.
Watch as your sleepy loved one tries to puncture the yolk with a spoon.
April Fools!
