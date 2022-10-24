Logan Casteel, who is accused of shooting a Fredonia man in Lyon County, has been apprehended, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
According to Undersheriff John Koelsch, Lyon County Crimestoppers received a tip at 10:10 a.m. Monday that Casteel was located at 1217 Exchange St., apartment 3.
Casteel is accused of shooting 38-year-old Justin Smith of Fredonia last week. The shooting allegedly occurred at 625 Road 160. Smith was transported to Stormont Vail Health in Topeka and needed surgery.
According to Smith's stepmother, Dianne Bedner-Smith, the shooting occurred at the home of Smith’s former girlfriend, after Casteel blocked Smith’s vehicle in a driveway.
Smith “asked him if he would move his vehicle, and the next thing he knew, he was shooting at him,” Bedner-Smith said.
She added that Smith and Casteel once were co-workers.
Casteel, 37, was considered armed and dangerous but was arrested without incident.
Emporia Police, ESU Police, and Lyon County Deputies all responded to the location, Koelsch said.
He said the investigation continues by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
