The Lebo Wolves used a dominant first quarter and an ascendant performance from senior Devan McEwen to win the 100th Lyon County League Tournament and hand Olpe its first loss of the season 47-39 Saturday night.
Lebo had made it to the championship game each of the past two years but never managed to win it. Wolves head coach Dwayne Paul praised his team for Saturday’s victory.
“I’m just really happy for our guys,” Paul said. “It’s no credit to me, man. They put the work in. They did all the hard part. The coaching part is easy. All the stuff that they’ve done and they endure. We go hard every day, we come to work every day, lunch pail and hard hat, it’s what we are. It’s all credit to them and I’m happy that they have accepted the challenge.”
The Wolves came out with feverish urgency, taking a quick 7-0 lead and forcing an Olpe timeout just 2:17 into the game. Lebo continued to pour it on offensively in the first quarter and held the Eagles to just a single field goal.
By the time the first eight minutes were up, Lebo held a 19-4 lead, with 12 of those points coming from McEwen.
“We attacked the basket and we got some confidence early and got us rolling,” Paul said.
Olpe head coach Chris Schmidt said that he was impressed by the way Lebo started the game and how the Wolves put his team in a tough position.
“Devan (McEwan) in particular took it upon himself to come out and get their team off to a good start and he finished the game like he’s going to,” Schmidt said. “We can’t put ourselves in a 19-5 hole against a good team and expect to win the ball game.”
In the second quarter, Olpe’s defense settled in, holding Lebo to just five points. However, the Eagles continued to struggle on offense and failed to make the Wolves pay for their shooting slump.
The teams went into the locker room with Lebo on top 24-11. Olpe had shot just 14% from the floor (3 of 21) while Lebo shot 45% (9 of 20).
In the second half, the Eagles continued to chip away at the Lebo lead, using a 12-1 run in the third quarter to pull within seven at 30-23.
Olpe would draw even closer with three minutes left in the game when a score from senior Jordan Barnard trimmed the Lebo lead to 38-35.
However, McEwen buried one of his four triples on the ensuing possession to build up the cushion again.
The Eagles got within three once more at 42-39 with less than two minutes left, but McEwen scored the final five points of the game to secure the hardware for Lebo. He finished the night with 28 points to lead the way for the Wolves.
“He’s elite; there’s nothing else to say,” Paul said of McEwen. “I challenge him and I’m hard on him. If anybody knows me or comes to practices, I challenge him every day. He’s never wavered, not one time. He accepted the challenge. He fights. He battles. He’s a scrapper and he’s just an elite player. There’s nothing else to say.”
Paul also praised the players around McEwen, stating that the team is only as good as the rest of the guys around his standout senior.
“Andrew Bailey made some big baskets,” Paul said. “Luke Davies, man, congratulations to him. He stepped up and answered the call on both ends of the floor. He got on the glass, he guarded and that’s all you can ask for.”
The win brought the Lyon County League Tournament trophy back to Lebo for the first time since 2012, when this year’s seniors were in the third grade. It also boosted the Wolves’ record to 8-2 as they head into their final stretch of regular-season non-league games.
Olpe dropped to 8-1 with the loss, and Schmidt said his team was taking the loss hard.
“They’re down,” Schmidt said. “It’s a championship. This is a special tournament to be a part of and it’s hard to get here in the first place, to get to a championship game here. It being the first loss adds to that, but as a coach I’ve been around this long enough. I told them I don’t like losing a championship, but sometimes a loss, down the road, can be a positive. And that’s how we’ve got to look at this. We’ve got to learn from this and go to work.”
LEBO -- 19; 5; 10; 13 -- 47
OLPE -- 4; 7; 14; 14 -- 39
Lebo -- McEwen (28, 9-16), Bailey (6, 2-7), Davies (4, 2-3), Konrade (4, 2-3), Grimmett (3, 1-2), Ferguson (2, 1-2), Reese (0, 0-1).
Olpe -- Barnard (12, 4-17), Clark (9, 4-4), Olsson (9, 3-9), D. Redeker (8, 4-10), Hoelting (1, 0-5), Bailey (0, 0-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.