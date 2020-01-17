It seemed like a relatively minor tweak on the surface.
But there was so much more untapped below.
That was how Jamie Dawson thought it as she moved senior Andrew Wendling to the third leg of the Emporia High boys’ top 200-yard freestyle relay team prior to Thursday afternoon’s meet.
She only told him that the move “would blow his mind.”
She wasn’t too far off, either.
The Emporia High boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay team placed first, with a time of 1:38.55, which automatically placed the quartet in the field at the state meet.
“I just knew I had to go as possible (and) with a relay start, you’ll get a little bit faster time,” Wendling said. “I knew I had to give it all I have.
“I didn’t really think we were going to get it today, especially having a meet two days ago, but I’m just happy we got it in.”
Wendling, along with Mason Harmon, Cal Kohlmeier and Max Piper, sped to a point that Dawson wasn’t certain the group would reach during the season, let alone this early.
“We only brought seven boys back,” Dawson said of the scant few returners from last year’s team. “This group of boys is ... something I haven’t had (in a long time). They work well together, they constantly lift each other up ... when we came into this season I didn’t think we had the possibility of getting an auto time at this point.
“For the boys to come out tonight and swim the way they did, I’m pumped. I know they’re pumped, but I’m even more pumped. That changes what we’re able to do the rest of the season. We don’t have to back off now, we can go hard until we have to taper off. We haven’t had that luxury (with the) boys in a long time. That’s a credit to the work they’re putting in and their drive to help each other out and make each other better every single day.”
The Spartans finished sixth as a team, with just seven top-5 performances on the day, four of which Wendling had hand in. The 200-yard medley relay of Jadon Lantz, Daniel Knapp, Cal Kohlmeier and Wendling were fifth with a time of 2:05.06. Wendling, Mason Harmon, Max Piper and Cam Geitz were fourth in the 100-yard freestyle relay.
Reed Slayden won the diving competition with a score of 298.45 and Knapp was fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke, reaching the finish in 1:19.69.
“These younger boys ... Cal is doing things that (the older swimmers) weren’t doing as freshmen and he doesn’t know that,” Dawson said. “Daniel Knapp, who’s never swam (before) in his entire life, came out today and destroyed one of our veteran swimmers. They’re just ... adorably naive as to what they are able to do and I love it. There’s no cockiness on this group. No one’s full of themselves. They come in every single day, they bust it, they do what we ask and they’ll help each other out.”
It starts with the seniors, including Wendling who set a new best after the position switch in the relay.
“Then he goes out and swims a 23 (-second circuit),” Dawson said. “Never in his whole entire career has he swam a 23.”
Up and down the roster, though not reaching the top finishes in each race, Dawson’s young lineups were pushing their previous bests out of the way.
“We’re not (just) dropping a half-second here,” she said. “We had a kid drop five seconds in the 50-free today. I told him, ‘I don’t know if you realize this or not, but you just swam yourself onto an alternate (position) on the state relay.’ They don’t even realize what they’re doing. We’re not dropping little chunks, we’re dropping massive chunks and it gives me a lot of excitement about what’s to come because I’ve been very stressed out.
“This year has kind of restored my love of coaching. This group of boys is what you dream about as a coach it’s that group that you want because they’re just ... magical. I am excited to see what happens come February.”
Emporia returns to the pool on Jan. 22 at Olathe South.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.