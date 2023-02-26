A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for Lyon, Chase and Greenwood counties.
The watch is in effect through 1 a.m. Monday, and includes a wind advisory through 9 a.m. Monday.
Thunderstorms are expected tonight with gusty winds and very heavy rainfall. Some small hail is possible. Wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour are possible.
Strong winds are expected to last through Monday, with gusts up to 45 miles per hour and southwest winds of 20 - 30 mph.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Travel could be difficult for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
