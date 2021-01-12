Fire personnel are responding to reports of a structure fire in the 1200 block of Road M this afternoon.
Just before 4:30 p.m., dispatch toned out for a barn on fire about 6 miles south of Emporia.
Upon arrival, crews have indicated a 30 x 50-foot structure with no flames showing, but heavy smoke. A tractor inside of the barn was said to be fully engulfed.
Multiple units are reporting to the fire. We will have more on this as it develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.