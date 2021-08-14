Special to The Gazette
The Council Grove Chamber of Commerce and the Community Arts Council have been working hard to plan its annual SethFest event Aug. 20 - 21.
This free event began in April 2017 to commemorate Seth Hays’ birthday with a weekend of music. The event was created by the late Max Byram. It was his dream to continue to bring the arts and music to the community. He was working on making this year’s event the biggest one ever with a visual arts fair in the downtown area having local merchants hosting the artists at their place of business, as well as acoustic musicians.
The visual artists and musicians will be downtown on Friday from 6-8 p.m. with a concert on the stage at the beautiful new amphitheater from 8-10 p.m.
Other activities are planned on Saturday, starting with kids activities at the Riverwalk Park and a corn hole tournament at Grove Gardens in the afternoon. Businesses will be open again with acoustic musicians and some of the visual artists placed throughout the downtown area from 6-8 p.m. and a concert again from 8-10 p.m.
The trolley will run for this event to help with getting the people from one end of Main to the other. A food truck, Simply Sweet Lemonade and the wonderful restaurants of downtown Council Grove will be available.
Please check the Council Grove Arts Council Facebook page and click on the SethFest event for a detailed schedule of events.
If you go, have fun! Be sure to mask up and if you are not yet vaccinated, self-quarantine after!
