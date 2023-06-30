The 2023 season of programs at Red Rocks State Historic Site, 927 Exchange St. in Emporia, continues with a program on the public and covert infiltration of Nazis in America before and during WWII presented Sunday, July 9 at 2 p.m. by Christopher Lovett of Topeka.
Christopher Lovett is a former professor of history at Emporia State and holds a Ph.D. in military history with an emphasis on national security affairs from Kansas State University. He was a military intelligence officer for most of his military career.
At a time when the United States was politically divided between isolationists and internationalists, Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich sought to infiltrate America and steal vital industrial and military secrets including the design for the Norden bombsight and the M1 Garand rifle. With so many German immigrants and the anti-British sentiments among the American population, the FBI initially was not up to the task to investigate the extent of the German espionage efforts and had to rely upon the help of the British MI-5.
Although Nazi clandestine efforts have been portrayed both on film and in literature, few have examined the “fifth column” and German agents of influence in the United States before and during the war. The presentation of “Infiltration: Nazis in America” will examine Nazi spies, saboteurs, and agents of influence in Congress and in the fourth estate that aided and abetted the Nazi war effort.
Concurrently in the early 1940s, William Allen White was chairing the Committee to Defend America by Aiding the Allies, promoting U.S. aid to Britain to hold the line on Nazi aggression.
“Emporia’s Speakeasy Hostess: Belle Livingstone” presented by Lynda Schreck of Emporia follows on Sunday, July 23.
The 18th season of the William Allen White Community Partnership, Inc. programs is free, and the public is invited to attend. The 2023 series is dedicated to the memory and generosity of Barbara White Walker, the late granddaughter of William Allen White.
The White Community Partnership is the local Emporia organization that works in cooperation with the Kansas Historical Society to present Red Rocks State Historic Site, the legendary home of the William Allen White family. Tours of the site are free in 2023, Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
