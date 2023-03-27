TOPEKA — The Street Cats Club is among 10 nonprofit animal welfare organizations to share $25,000 in grant funding from the Northeast Kansas Animal Welfare Foundation.
The awards were announced Monday.
The Street Cats Club was awarded $3,500 toward its trap-neuter-release program, vehicle maintenance and capital improvements. The group improves the lives of stray cats throughout the Lyon County area by controlling the growth of the community cat population through sterilization via trap/neuter/return, providing support and resources for cat colony caregivers, and fostering sick, injured, or orphaned stray cats.
Other grant recipients are:
Jefferson County Humane Society, Valley Falls, $1,000.00: Shelter Pets Spay & Neuter Assistance
Junction City Animal Shelter, Junction City, $1,000.00: Trap-Neuter-Release Program
Have a Heart TNR, Clay Center, $1,000.00: Trap-Neuter-Release Program
Critter Care, Topeka, $1,000.00: Public Spay & Neuter Assistance
Prairie Paws Animal Shelter, Ottawa, $3,000.00: Trap-Neuter-Release Program
Lucky 13 Rescue, Overland Park, $3,000.00: Rescue/Foster Pets Veterinary Care
Lawrence Humane Society, Lawrence, $3,000.00: Technology Upgrades (new computers)
Leavenworth County Humane Society, Lansing, $3,500.00: Capital Improvements (new cat kennels)
Doniphan County Pet Rescue, Bendena, $5,000.00: Capital Improvements (building renovations)
“We are pleased to make this investment in lifesaving agencies throughout our region,” said Justin Brokar, CEO of Northeast Kansas Animal Welfare Foundation. Speaking about impact, Justin continued, “we trust that these funds will help these organizations save more pets and have a great impact on animal welfare throughout northeast Kansas.”
Over 125 animal welfare organizations in 24 counties of northeast Kansas were eligible to apply for this grant. Eligible organizations must be a registered nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and in good standing with the IRS and state of Kansas. Applying shelters and rescues must also be licensed by and in good standing with the Kansas Department of Agriculture.
Northeast Kansas Animal Welfare Foundation staff will visit each organization in the next couple of weeks to present them with their award. Those interested in supporting companion pet animal causes are invited to follow along on NKAWF’s social media channels (Facebook, LinkedIn, Blog) to learn more about each project and the organization being funded.
Additional grant opportunities will be announced by the Foundation later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.