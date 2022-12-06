Eighty-one years ago at 7:55 a.m., a Japanese a air raid consisting of 353 aircrafts launched an assault on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
The attack, which killed 2,403 U.S. personnel, including 68 civilians, destroyed or damaged 19 U.S. Navy ships and eight battleships. The entire attack lasted just one hour and 15 minutes.
The U.S. officially entered World War II three days later.
According to History.com, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is located near the center of the Pacific Ocean, roughly 2,000 miles from the U.S. mainland and about 4,000 miles from Japan.
“No one believed that the Japanese would start a war with an attack on the distant islands of Hawaii,” the web site reads. “Additionally, American intelligence officials were confident that any Japanese attack would take place in one of the (relatively) nearby European colonies in the South Pacific: the Dutch East Indies, Singapore or Indochina.”
Because of that, the base was relatively undefended.
“Almost the entire Pacific Fleet was moored around Ford Island in the harbor, and hundreds of airplanes were squeezed onto adjacent airfields,” the web site continued. “To the Japanese, Pearl Harbor was an irresistibly easy target.”
The aftermath of the attack also saw the forcible internment of over 125,000 Japanese Americans and immigrants. The first word in the headline of the 1941 article from The Gazette detailing the attack, pictured above, is now considered to be racially insensitive.
Some Emporians were among those stationed at Pearl Harbor. The Gazette published names of those stationed in the Pacific in the days following the attack, including notices when families heard from their loved ones.
