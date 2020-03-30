Lois M Bush, rural Allen, Kansas, passed away at Newman Regional Health on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the age of 89.
Lois Marie (Giger) Bush was born at her parents’ home on February 1, 1931, the daughter of Fredrick Delbert Giger and Eva Lois (Leavell) Giger. She married Clyde Marvin Bush at Admire, Kansas on May 24, 1951.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years. She is survived by sons, Marvin (Terri) Bush, Allen, KS, Larry (Kathy) Bush, Kingman, KS; daughters, Diane (Ned) O’Mara, Emporia, KS, Sheryl (Tim G.) High, Marcellus, NY, Joyce (Lance) Miller, St. John, KS, and Phyllis (Scott) Smith, Lexington, SC; brother, Kenneth Giger and wife Ginger, Wichita Falls, TX and sister-in-law, Darlene Giger of Kansas City, KS; 8 grandsons, 9 granddaughters, 24 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren. Her parents and brother Wayne Giger died earlier.
Lois was a member of the Eskridge United Methodist Church for many years. Her church involvement included Sunday School Teacher, superintendent, vacation bible school and church treasurer. Lois was also very involved in the UMW at the church for years.
Lois attended most of her school years in Bushong but attended Admire High School her senior year where she met the love of her life, Clyde. She attended Emporia Normal School for 1 year and accepted a teaching job in Americus.
Lois was a homemaker and life partner to Clyde as they started having children. She was very involved in her children’s school activities as well helping on the farm during planting and harvesting seasons. Hobbies included playing cards, quilting and crocheting which benefited family members with blankets and afghans. She also crocheted hats for newborn babies at hospitals.
After the kids were grown, Lois and Clyde were seen at many community events such as sporting events, concerts and plays at Northern Heights. Lois was also active in the Busy Bee club which was one of her favorite times with neighbor ladies. The North Lyon County breakfasts were times that Clyde and Lois enjoyed visiting with friends and where you saw one you saw the other.
Lois’ pride encompassed Clyde – the love of her life, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. A Celebration of Lois’ life will be held at a future date.
In Lieu of flowers memorials have been established with the Eskridge United Methodist or the North Lyon County Youth Assn (Allen, KS) with contributions sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, KS 66801.
Condolences to the family may be sent online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
