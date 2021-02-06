Elton and Diane Jensen of Emporia are celebrating 60 years of marriage this week.
The couple were married Feb. 3, 1961 at the Salt Lake City Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Mr. Jensen owned and operated Jensen’s Standard Service Station, located at 6th Avenue and Constitution Street, for 15 years, worked at Modine Manufacturing for 23 years and has been employed at Sutherlands Home Improvement since 2004.
Mrs. Jensen taught at Butcher Children’s School for 10 years and was a special education coordinator for the Flint Hills Special Education Cooperative until her retirement in 2010. She now supports her husband and provides service to others.
The couple’s children are Janell (Robert) Near of Emporia, Darrin Jensen of Golden, Colo., Gentry (Megan) Jensen of Farmington, Utah, and Julean (Pete) Stewart of Riverton, Utah. They have 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A virtual gathering for family is planned due to COVID-19.
