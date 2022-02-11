Emporia Public Library’s Executive Director Robin Newell is joining the list of Emporia community leaders in announcing her impending retirement.
Newell made the announcement during a closed session of the Emporia Public Library’s board meeting on Thursday, Feb. 10, saying it is time for her priorities to shift away from the workplace towards family and warmer weather. Newell has worked in the library profession for 24 years, the last seven serving as the Executive Director at Emporia Public Library.
Following the announcement, Library Board Chairperson Andrew Smith announced that the library personnel committee would establish a search committee that will be charged with finding Newell’s replacement.
During Newell’s tenure, the library, funded by the city and county and grants from the Friends of the Library and other organizations, re-carpeted the floors, replaced ceiling tiles, window blinds, dumbwaiter motor and water fountains, renovated the staff work area and basement work area, replaced the roof and the glass atrium.
The library also purchased a vehicle for outreach, a mobile kitchen unit to teach healthy eating and is in the process of seeking permission to install a digital library message board on Sixth Avenue along with hardscaping the south and east entrances of the library.
Under her guidance, the library created an assistant director and outreach specialist position, increasing the visibility and service in the Emporia community outside of the library walls.
Newell says she plans to do all she can to assist in a smooth transition in the coming months.
Robin has done an outstanding job of leadership in making needed changes and planning for the library’s future. Her leadership will be missed. Harvey Foyle
