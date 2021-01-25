Four non-profit organizations in the greater Emporia area will start 2021 on a much brighter note as the Emporia Community Foundation’s Grants Committee presents checks totaling $25,000.
The ECF Grants Committee, chaired by Jeff Williams, selected grants for innovative projects and programs that meet changing community needs in the area of health, social service, education, recreation and cultural affairs.
“These awards will help provide the four non-profit organizations support for various projects they might otherwise be unable to offer to those they serve,” Williams said. “We had grant applications this year totaling $464,469.79 from fifteen organizations in the greater Emporia area. We wish we could help each and every one who meet our criteria. Our goal is to increase our total grants in the future.”
The grant applications were submitted last September and the checks will be awarded on January 26, 2021 at the ECF office.
ECF grant recipients this year are:
$5,000 - The Chase County ‘Old School’ Development District, Inc. to renovate a workroom into a kitchen/concession area;
$6,000 – Crosswinds for support of the Evergreen home;
$6,000 – The Emporia Senior Center to replace equipment and furniture in the Emporia Senior Center;
$8,000 – Project Playscape for the Americus Recreation/Baseball Complex.
In addition, the Grants Committee reviewed the requirements for the Flint Hills Community Fund. This endowed fund was established to provide support for assisting students diagnosed with dyslexia; plus, community and rural development for museums/historic preservation, agriculture and conservation. Grants from this fund are awarded in a selected county from the following: Butler, Chase, Greenwood, Lyon, Marion and Morris. The following were selected this year from Chase County for the following grants:
$1,684.35 to the Strong City Preservation Alliance, Inc. to purchase a meter box and necessary materials to establish the electrical structure at the Opera House;
$2,526.54 to Chase County USD 284 to be used for materials and training to meet the needs of students with reading challenges due to dyslexia.
The Flint Hills Community Fund grants were part of over $2.1 million in grants awarded by the ECF in 2020.
For more information and grant deadlines, please go to www.emporiacf.org or call 620-342-9304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.