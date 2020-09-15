Lyon County Public Health officials reported seven new cases of the novel coronavirus and eight new recoveries, bringing the active number of cases to 75, Tuesday afternoon.
Overall, the county has reported 988 cases of COVID-19 including 892 recoveries and 20 deaths. There were an additional 15 death certificates pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Two people are hospitalized.
Lyon County had reported 6,275 tests performed since March, an increase of 80 tests over Monday's numbers.
Tuesday's report included an additional case in the schools cluster, bringing the total number of cases to five. All cases are active.
Long-term care accounted for eight active cases out of 160 total cases. There have been 13 deaths and 13 death certificates pending review.
At the colleges and universities cluster, 19 active cases out of 46 total cases were reported Tuesday.
