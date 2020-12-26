Incidents Reported

Police

Tuesday

Pedestrian hit and run, I-35 and Industrial Rd., 12:14 p.m.

Traffic stop, 800 W. 6th Ave., 1:13 p.m.

Attempt to locate, 1300 East St., 1:27 p.m.

Criminal trespassing, 900 East St., 3:26 p.m.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, 1000 Exchange St., 3:33 p.m.

Communications offense, Constitution St. and W. 7th Ave., 5:02 p.m.

Wednesday

Suspicious person, 900 E. 12th Ave., 7:15 a.m.

Sheriff

Tuesday

Traffic hazard, 1300 I-35, Emporia, 12:32 p.m.

Grass fire, 1600 Road 310, Admire, 1:16 p.m.

Grass fire, Road 300 and Road J, Allen, 1:20 p.m.

Non-injury accident, Road 210 and N. Highway 99, Emporia, 5:34 p.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Tuesday

Theft - Late report, 100 Mechanic St., 4:52 p.m.

Sheriff

Tuesday

Criminal damage, 100 Road 180, Emporia, 1:34 p.m.

Unlawful use of credit card, 500 Mechanic St., 5:34 p.m.

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

