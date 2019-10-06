Garin Higgins said prior to Saturday’s battle with seventh-ranked Northwest Missouri State that his team would have to eliminate mistakes to keep pace with the perennially contending Bearcats.
That proved nearly prophetic as a costly turnover and a fake punt conversion by the Bearcats were the difference as NWMSU left Welch Stadium with a 34-23 victory.
“I thought we gave ourselves a chance to win the football game,” he said. “I felt defensively, we played great — I thought we played outstanding. The two special team plays ... hurt us. Us being ineffective offensively in the second half ... they did what they wanted to do to us, which is make us one-dimensional. That’s the thing that is discouraging, but I’m proud of our players. I’m proud of how they played, they didn’t quit, it’s just the same old story.”
Saturday may have been the closest Higgins has come to finally defeating the longtime MIAA power, which has now won 26 straight meetings with ESU dating back to 1994.
Three plays that still stood as most pivotal by game’s end all resulted in points for the Bearcats.
Early in the second quarter, with NWMSU trailing by five, a fake punt on 4th-and-2 from its own territory, resulted in a six-yard gain. That triggered a new set of downs and new life on what became a 13-play, 89-yard scoring drive for the Bearcats.
The Hornets held a 23-19 advantage late in the third quarter and were backed up deep in their own territory when a fumble by running back Carlos Grace was recovered by NWMSU, setting them up at Emporia State’s 12.
Four plays later, that turned into a Bearcat touchdown, the final lead-changing play of the afternoon.
ESU also fell victim to a fake field goal try by NWMSU in the fourth, as Parker Sampson had already made kicks of 53 and 41 yards, but when setting up for a potential 38-yarder, another run to the left sideline turned into a 6-yard gain. The Bearcats still kicked a field goal on the drive, but did so 11 yards closer to the target.
It all helped keep NWMSU on top of the scoreboard at days’ end, in spite of ESU scoring 23 points, the most it has put up against the Bearcats since 2010.
There were four lead changes in the second and third quarters as the two teams swapped blows to the scoreboard.
“Those are the bright spots, we were able to do that, too, offensively against the wind there in the second quarter to come back and take the lead,” Higgins said after the Hornets responded to the Bearcats’ first go-ahead touchdown with one of their own. “That was a huge drive for us and I know our guys, after that, they felt really confident.”
ESU scored on the game’s first possession, doing so in little more than a minute’s time as Dalton Cowan hit Cole Schumacher in the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown just five plays into the game.
“The first play, we had a breakdown and got some yards on my feet and then the rest of the drive, we really just executed and guys were getting open,” said Cowan, who began things with a 17-yard run. “Cole made a great catch, had a great route on that guy and ... that’s how we scripted it. We didn’t script it to be that quick, but it ended up working out.”
That also snapped a 10-quarter shutout streak as Emporia State hadn’t scored on NWMSU dating back to the second quarter of their meeting in the NCAA Playoffs in 2016.
“I wish every game started that way,” Schumacher said. “It’s great (against) a team we haven’t scored a point on in two years.”
The Bearcats had a two-possession deficit, 10-2, before they had a drive last longer than a three-and-out.
“I feel like that’s a testament to what Dalton and those guys did on that first drive,” senior linebacker Gary Woods II said.
On ESU’s second drive, it found itself backed up into its own end zone after a penalty. That set the stage for a safety by the Bearcats as Carlos Grace couldn’t clear the goal line before being brought down.
ESU also got a 34-yard field goal from Clark Schoonover in the first to boost the lead to 10-2.
In the final second of the opening period, NWMSU booted its first field goal of the day to make it 10-5 Hornets.
“We came in with just relentless effort,” Woods said. “We pride ourselves on giving effort and fight. We did that today, we executed our game plan pretty effectively, we held them to a lot of field goals. We can take that as a plus but we’ve got to find a way to get the ball back.”
That effort kept NWMSU out of the end zone much of the day as the Bearcats had just three touchdowns, but scored on four field goals, the most the Bearcats have kicked in a regular season/MIAA affair in more than 15 years.
“To play to give us an opportunity to win, they did exactly what we needed them to do,” Higgins said of the defense. “They really did and I’m proud of them for that.”
ESU watched the lead disappear midway through the second quarter, but scored in response on a 3-yard push by Carlos Grace with 2:29 left in the half. The Hornets’ 17-12 lead at the intermission was their first halftime lead over NWMSU since 2003.
The Bearcats’ second play from scrimmage in the third quarter went for a 57-yard touchdown, but again the Hornet offense drive the field and took the lead back after J.T. Mackey caught a Cowan pass.
The Hornet defense again forced a three-and-out, but it was just two plays after that in which Grace fumbled the ball back to the Bearcats, leading to their go-ahead touchdown.
After that, the Hornet offense was silenced as it only recorded a pair of first down advances the rest of the way.
“Even in the fourth quarter, we kept it where I wanted it to be,” Higgins said. “I thought if we could keep it close in there and we’d have the wind in the fourth, it would give us that opportunity to win a close game.
“But we just became ineffective offensively.”
The Hornets had just 214 yards of total offense, while NWMSU tallied 298. The Bearcats were still able to run the ball, but Emporia State, facing the MIAA’s toughest rushing defense, gained just 58 on the day, most of which came on a pair of scrambles by Cowan.
“We wanted to run the ball a little bit more than we did ... we weren’t very successful when we tried, but we’re going to figure it out and learn from this,” Cowan said.
He finished the day with 19 completions for 156 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the day but it wasn’t enough of the upset as the Hornets fell to 2-3 on the season.
ESU won the takeaway battle (turnover margin) 3-1 as well as a number of other positives, but it wasn’t a perfect storm and that was enough.
“In games like this, you don’t win things offensively, defensively and special teams,” Higgins said. “At the end of the day, you lose as a team.”
