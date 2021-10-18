Lyon County Public Health reported 84 active cases of COVID-19 Monday after 23 new cases and 23 new recoveries came in over the weekend.
Out of the 84 active cases, 16 are considered to be breakthrough cases, with 10 having received the Moderna vaccine, four having received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and two having received the Pfizer vaccine.
In total, there have been 223 breakthrough cases in Lyon County, with 118 having received the Moderna vaccine, 62 having received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 43 having received the Pfizer vaccine.
Lyon County has seen 5,488 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 5,314 recoveries and 90 deaths (plus one death pending certification by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment).
