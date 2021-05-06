For years, SOS staff members have dreamed of uniting all of the Emporia staff under one roof. Now, SOS would like to take a moment to shine some light on a few key donors that made this dream a reality.
The SOS Stronger Together Capital Campaign was, by far, the largest financial endeavor ever faced by the organization. It encompassed multiple years of planning, organizing and fundraising at a level it had never experienced before. WS & EC Jones Testamentary Trust, Bank of America, N.A., Trustees believed in the mission so much that it graciously built the foundation of the campaign by donating well over $1 million toward SOS’s goal.
“We couldn’t have achieved this without their support,” stated Connie Cahoone, executive director of SOS.
The JE & LE Mabee Foundation Inc and Sunderland Foundation were also key supporters for the organization. Both of these foundations contributed more than $400,000 toward the renovation of the new facility.
“It is truly inspiring to see the support that these trusts and foundations have shown SOS through this initiative,” said Kari Wedel, SOS community relations coordinator.
Thanks to the generosity of these supporters and many others, SOS now has a central location to house all of the Emporia services, it can now provide additional security for all clients and staff, clients will be in closer proximity to community resources, services can be more streamlined, and most importantly, the clients will know where to go to find help.
SOS is honored to have such great partnerships and it look forward to displaying the donor wall of honor at the new location, the SOS Community Advocacy & Service Complex, to highlight the wonderful supporters from the community.
