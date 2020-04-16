Juanita Mae Fann, age 90, of Parker, KS died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at her home.
Juanita was born September 9, 1929 in Emporia, KS. She was born to Jesse Clifford and Viola Beatrice (Hammond) Shaver. Juanita grew up in Emporia where she attended school, graduating with the Emporia High School Class of 1948.
During and after high school, Juanita worked for the local Woolworth store. Then in 1948, Juanita and Lewis Dean Parker Sr. were married in Emporia, Kansas. Together they had two children, Rita and Lewis Dean Jr. After Dean got out of the military the family moved to Wichita, KS for a short time. They then moved back to Emporia where Juanita went back to work at the Woolworth. She also helped Dean at a gas station.
In 1974, Dean and Juanita moved to Reading, KS. Juanita was still working at the Woolworth until a tornado caused it to close. She and Dean then purchased a grocery store/restaurant in Reading, where she also had her ceramic shop DJ’s Cottage Crafts. They owned and operated the store until 1989. Dean passed away in 1990.
In 1998, Juanita married Morgan Fann in Reading, KS. They made their home in Reading, KS until 2003 when they moved to Parker, KS. Juanita continued her ceramics business, DJ’s Cottage Crafts, out of her home. Morgan passed in 2008.
Juanita was always busy. Over the years she taught many 4-H kids ceramics. People would bring their kids to her home to do ceramics. If she wasn’t busy with her ceramics, Juanita was quilting and baking. She was known for her homemade bread and cinnamon rolls. Juanita was an active member of the Reading and Parker United Methodist churches. She loved working at the food pantry at the Parker UMC. Juanita was a Girl Scout Leader for years. She was a member of the Betta Sigma Phi Iota Iota chapter and the Loyal workers club. Most importantly, Juanita loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dean Parker and her second husband, Morgan Fann; her parents; her siblings: brother, Clifford Jessie Shaver II, sister, Helen Louise Shaver and half-sister, Patricia Shaver and three long haired dachshunds all named Collette.
Survivors include daughter, Rita Kerr and husband Al of Parker, KS; son, Lewis Dean Parker Jr. and wife Linda of Fort Lupton CO; five grandchildren, Jeffery Kerr and wife Roxanne, Bradley Kerr and girlfriend Christy, Evan Sugihara and wife Erica, Adam Sugihara and girlfriend Wendi and Melody Parker; great grandchildren, Travis Kerr, Amber Arrasmith Kerr and wife Amanda, Ashley Kerr and boyfriend Ryan, Kaylee Parker, Destry Kerr, Weston Kerr, Quinn Sugihara, Lily Sugihara and great great grandson, Aiden Allan James Kern; nieces and nephews, Jesse Clifford Shaver III, Terry Kohler & Robin, Mary Schumacher and Stitch, Wayne Davidson Jr. & Donna, Mel and Kaylee Davidson, John Davidson; along with other family and friends.
Graveside services were held for the family on April 10 at the Reading Cemetery, Reading, KS.
Memorials are to the Helping Hands & Heart Food Pantry sent in care of Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 430, Osawatomie, KS 66064.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.