Emporia’s Walmart is joining with others around the country in creating a “more inclusive” shopping experience.
The company announced last week that it would be adding shopping hours for customers with sensory disabillties during the back to school shopping rush.
“Sensory disabilities” can involve any of the five senses, but generally relates to hearing, vision, or both hearing and vision. Sensory disabilities affect access to visual and/or auditory information and can be uncomfortable for the person experiencing them.
“We are striving every day to create a culture where everyone feels they belong,” Walmart said in a release. “This year, Walmart is taking steps toward creating a quieter shopping environment that’s more enjoyable for customers who live with sensory disabilities.”
That means no music and TV displays for two hours. The sensory friendly hours are set for 8 -10 a.m. Saturdays beginning now through August.
(1) comment
This is the stupidest thing ever……
