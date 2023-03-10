Lorita (Rita) June Pyle, 86, Gardner, KS, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023 at Wellsville Health & Rehab, Wellsville, KS. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date with Inurnment in Reading Cemetery, Reading, KS. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.
Rita was born in Reading, KS, August 13, 1936. She was born to Preston T. and Roberta J. Sells. Rita grew up and graduated from Reading High School in 1954. After high school, Rita worked at Southwestern Bell in Emporia, KS, until she married David L. Pyle, also from Reading, in 1956. Together they had 3 children, Kevin, Kirk and Kim. Rita and Dave lived in several areas but settled in Gardner, KS in 1973. Rita loved cooking and worked in the food industry most of her adult life. She worked in food service at USD 231 for fifteen years and also worked as a manager in the Myron Green Cafeteria at North Supply.
Rita and Dave loved to travel and had been to every state except Hawaii. Rita’s family and grand-kids came first. Her greatest love was her grand-kids and great-grand-kids and hanging out with all her family. Rita also enjoyed camping.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dave (2006); and son, Kevin.
Rita is survived by her son, Kirk (Paula) and daughter, Kim (Jim) Hoehn; grand-kids: Ryan Pyle, Jay (Jamie) Pyle, Justin (Alyssa) Hoehn, Jerid (Cindy) Hoehn, Preston (Shannon) Pyle, Lucy (Mitch) Allen and great grand-kids: Ainsley, Maddox, Myla, Maxwell, Tucker, Levi and Quinn; brother, Jimmy (Trudi) Sells; sisters, Sally Burd and Judy (Hurley) and many nieces and
nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.