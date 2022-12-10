Let’s face it. While some people may be finished with their holiday shopping, those of us who are left are starting to get a little nervous. We think about the people on our list and all the work still to be done, and we’re overwhelmed. This is an excellent time for your business to provide helpful guidance that will create an army of loyal customers. It just takes a little marketing finesse. So how do you get loyal customers in these last few holiday weeks? You give them what they need in a way that is accessible and easy to understand. Now let’s unpack that. For one thing, labels matter. Niche labels can help you build a loyal customer base and are incredibly effective at emphasizing that you have what they need. Begin by looking at what you sell and who it’s good for. Who benefits from and/or enjoys what you sell? The more specific you are, the more effective your posts and marketing will be. Speak directly to those who will enjoy (or desperately need) them. For instance, if you own a cleaning service you probably use marketing copy like, “Are you busy? We can clean your house for you.” This is a good start because it addresses a pain point, but you can do even more for the holidays. To drive more sales, use attention-getting copy that speaks to immediate needs. Tie it into the season to drive action now: “Dreading that holiday visit from the in-laws? House never clean enough and tired of the criticism? Our detail-oriented cleaning crew can ensure your home is perfect. Even your mother-in-law will be impressed!” This copy provides a little levity and helps a stressed person realize they don’t have to do it themselves — you can help. The key to making this kind of marketing work is identifying who needs your products or services and the “why” behind those needs. The “why” can even be a little humorous, like using the stereotype of a hard-to-please mother-in-law. Even if potential customers have a wonderful relationship with their mother-in-law, they’ll acknowledge that a claim like that must mean you provide an excellent service. One word of caution when using stereotypes: never use any stereotype about race or sexual orientation, or anything that could be derogatory or hurtful. Speaking to your ideal audience and conveying why your products/services can help with their struggles will drive action. No one acts when they have questions. Be clear about who and how you help. In these last few weeks leading up to the holidays, time is at a premium. Shoppers don’t have the bandwidth to give a lot of thought to what they will buy in the eleventh hour. Instead, they’ll be moved by the easy decisions; the items and services that grab them. If your marketing message is explicit about how you meet a need or which buyers you’re perfect for, you will sell a greater number of products or services. It’s a great day in Emporia! “Let’s Talk Business” is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia. The mission of the Chamber is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, guided by the vision that positive attitudes promote positive actions. Contact us at 620-342-1600 or chamber@emporiakschamber.org and visit our website at www.emporiakschamber.org.
Let's Talk Business: Drawing in last-minute shoppers
- By Marcia Lawrence Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce
