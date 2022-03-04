The driver involved in Wednesday evening’s train accident died Friday, the Emporia Police Department said in a written release.
John Burton, 26, of Emporia, reportedly drove around the gate signals Wednesday at the crossing located at Third Avenue and Market Street.
Burton sustained serious injuries.
BNSF Railway told The Gazette Thursday evening that the alert system was working properly prior to the collision.
“We determined the crossing signals and gates functioned as intended,” BNSF Railway spokesman Ben Wilemon told The Gazette, following the railroad’s initial investigation.
Emporia Police spokesman Capt. Ray Mattas said a sergeant at the scene of the collision reported the same thing.
“There is no indication that anything was not functioning,” Mattas said.
Mattas noted BNSF has responsibility for all crossing signs and warning devices because it owns the track.
Wilemon deferred to police when it comes to the investigation of what happened.
