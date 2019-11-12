Thanksgiving at the Legion
The American Legion Post No. 5 will host a Thanksgiving dinner fundraiser from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 2921 W. 12th Ave. Menu includes turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, green beans, cranberry sauce, pumpkin cake and drinks. Cost is $9 per person.
Holiday mental wellness
CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness will hold a talk on Holiday Mental Wellness from 1 - 2 p.m. Friday at Grace United Methodist Church, 2 Neosho St.
The talk is free and all are welcome to attend.
Holiday bazaar
The American Legion Post No. 5 Holiday Bazaar is 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at 2921 W. 12th Ave. Come for lunch served by the Legion Auxiliary and shop for your holiday gifts from more than 20 vendors.
OLPE UMC Thanksgiving Supper
The Olpe United Methodist Church Thanksgiving supper is 5 - 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the church, 120 W. Listerscheid St. The menu is turkey and dressing, ham, calico beans, potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, cranberry relish, desserts, drinks and much more.
Come and enjoy fellowship and a meal. Call 620-475-3780 or 620-343-5544 with questions.
Lebo bazaar
The Lebo United Methodist Women will hold their annual bazaar starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the church fellowship hall, located at W. 4th and Spruce in Lebo.
The cinnamon roll and coffee bar and bazaar will open at 8:30 a.m. Bazaar booths will include needlework, crafts, fall and Christmas decorations, baked goods, and a men’s variety booth. At 11 a.m., a lunch will be served consisting of soups, sandwiches, pie and coffee. A turkey/ham dinner with all the “trimmings” will be served at 5 p.m.
The proceeds from this event benefit local and area mission work sponsored by the United Methodist Women.
Community Thanksgiving
The 11th annual community Thanksgiving meal at St. Anthony’s Hall in Strong City will be 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Nov. 28. The menu includes roast turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, vegetables, cranberry salad, dressing, roll and dessert. There is no charge for the meal.
Reservations can be made for groups. To-go boxes and deliveries are available. Rides are also available. For more information or to make reservations, call Kansas Graphics at 620-273-6111 and ask for Jane or Vicki.
Home business/craft expo
First Christian Church is inviting vendors to its upcoming Home Business/Craft Expo from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at the church, 202 E. 12th Ave.
Booth space (15’ x 15’) is available for $20 and can be reserved by Nov. 27. Chairs and tables furnished, WiFi available. Call Janet Lostutter at 343-0337 with questions.
Mad Science Hour
Come experience some cool science experiments for all ages at Emporia Public Library 6 - 7 p.m. today in the Large Meeting Room. This month’s activity will be making Grass Head People.
