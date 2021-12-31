There is nothing more convenient than whipping out your phone, typing in a URL (or opening an app), perusing offerings and hitting a few buttons to buy something…anything…everything. We even get our groceries that way these days. But as convenient as online shopping seems, there are several reasons to shop local.
Yes, online shopping is convenient. You don’t have to change out of your PJs and it’s always open. But there are a lot of reasons to shop local, like supporting our neighbors. They are more likely to keep the money you spent with them local as well (for every $100 spent locally, $68 of it stays local).
Not sure of the right size, color, or other option? Maybe you know what you want but need something more to make the purchase complete (like buying a fishing rod without any hooks or lures). Shopping in person can help. Small business owners offer information and suggestions — and you can ask questions about those suggestions. Doing that via online chat can be cumbersome and delayed.
Even when you buy in person, sometimes you need to return your purchase. That’s easier to do locally than sending back to an online store. Between paying for shipping to going to the post office and insuring it, bringing back to a local business is generally easier than online returns.
If you’re not satisfied with what you purchased, but it’s not something you can bring back (like a service or a food item), you know how to get in touch with the local provider. Some online sellers make it impossible to speak to a human. Try arguing your point with AI that uses keywords and automated language responses. Talking to the local business owner is much easier and they may be able to suggest something that is more along the lines of what you’re looking for.
With ports backed up and short staffing throughout the supply chain, there’s a lot of talk about delivery delays. If you shop in person, you won’t need to worry about this.
Store displays are better than “you might also like” options in online stores. Online suggestions are based on the buying patterns of others or using products the online retailer links together. Store displays are created (and stores are arranged) to help you find what you need and want.
We aren’t telling you to never shop online again. Online shopping is convenient and there are times when you can get things delivered online faster than you are able to clear your schedule and shop in person. There are also many local sellers that have an online presence so you can buy online and still “shop local.”
There are many reasons to shop local, including the ability to spread some year-long cheer to our local businesses. Let’s give them the gift of our support.
It’s a great day in Emporia!
"Let's Talk Business" is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia.
