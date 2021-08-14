Terry Solomon passed away on August 5, 2021 in Mesquite, Nevada. He was born on August 6, 1939 to Ruby and Harry Solomon in Emporia, Kansas.
He graduated from Emporia High School in 1957, and Kansas State Teachers College in 1961. He married Sharon K. Giffin in September of 2009. He had known Sharon since the first grade and finally reunited with her after they had both lost their spouses. He had one son, Sean M. Solomon in Sunrise, AZ.
He was a hard worker and enjoyed being around people. He worked at TRW Space Division in Redondo Beach, CA from 1965-67, and again from 1969-1982. He also worked for American Airlines in Tulsa, OK from 1967-1969. Then he worked for Northrop Grumman Corp. in El Segundo, CA from 1982-2008. He also served in the U.S. Air Force.
He was a member of the Sigma Tau Gamma-Delta Chapter in Emporia, Kansas in 1961. He belonged to the Academy for Advancement of the Magical Arts (Magic Castle, Hollywood, CA) for 13 years. He was a member of the American Massage Therapy Association from 1995-2014. Whenever he had time he would enjoy golf, bowling and baseball. He seemed to bring a smile to everyone that knew him, he will be missed.
He is survived by: his wife, Sharon, and his son, Sean Solomon of Surprise, AZ. He is preceded in death by his parents.
His final wish was to be cremated and buried next to his wife, Sharon Kay Giffin-Solomon in Penwell-Gabel Cemetery in Hutchinson, Kansas. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on their memory book at virginvalleymortuary.com. You may also send a memory or thought to the family through the Elliott Funeral Home in Hutchinson, Kansas.
