One common theme I hear from fellow alums and community members is that they no longer recognize ESU. It’s not the school they went to. It’s not the institution they remember.
And it’s not.
I was part of fraternity and sorority life at ESU 23 years ago. At that time, there were three major sororities and seven fraternities represented. The sororities all had 70+ members and at least half of them lived in house. Today? One of the sororities has sold their house, and, according to the university’s data book, 34 women live in a sorority house today. That’s compared to 125 just six years ago. What’s happened?
When I was an active fraternity member, we had alums frustrated that our average fraternity size at ESU was less than 30 members. What? They recalled having six or seven fraternities and all had 50+ men. What happened?
For those KSN alums who would have perhaps graduated in 1920 and returned to campus for their 25th anniversary reunion, it wouldn’t have been the school they knew either. Their small school of 500 or so students would have been experiencing a post-WWII enrollment surge. So many veterans were coming to campus that temporary housing known as Vet City would have been all new.
And what about that beloved penmanship program? KSN taught its teacher candidates great penmanship. They needed this skill to write on chalkboards legibly and keep grade books. Interestingly, this skill was also needed to keep books for businesses, which launched the department of business and later the School of Business. Bookkeepers and later accountants used to require outstanding penmanship to perform their duties.
And then came desktop computers. The game changed. But what happened to our beloved penmanship program?
KSN alums and Emporia community members from that era wouldn’t recognize KSTC in the late 60’s, an institution with an enrollment which swelled to almost 7,000 students. Members of fraternities and sororities in the 80’s and early 90’s wouldn’t understand the decline in participation that started in the late 90’s and has continued to today.
More recently, many of us in Emporia and at ESU remember an on-campus, undergraduate population of about 4,500 in 2006 compared to today’s 2,700 students.
Institutions, of course, evolve. Everything does. What institutions don’t do well is respond to these changes as they occur. The changes are subtle and take time to be recognized. By the time they are observed and fully recognized, institutions have to react to years’ worth of subtle but ever constant changes.
Isn’t that what’s happened to ESU? Things have been and continue to change, and the institution is having to make up for a lack of response to those once subtle changes that have blossomed into paradigm shifts.
And, of course, there’s still the impact of COVID and the changes it’s created.
My interpretation is that ESU is catching up and having to aggressively respond to numerous subtle and not-so-subtle changes in the higher ed market and beyond.
The ESU and KSTC (EKSC) today is not one any of us is likely to fully recognize. And it won’t be the same again. But perhaps that doesn’t mean it can’t be something just as good for others as it was for us?
Penmanship didn't go away because a plainly underqualified president came in and dictated it should be so. The curriculum changed because the people who are experts in it, teach it, and are responsible for producing it, recognized and responded to the change. That's what should happen. What about Greek life? I'd guess years of stories of fraternities and sororities hazing members, encouraging dangerous behavior, and promoting the sort of regressive social values one could still get away with pre-social media (not specifically at ESU, but Greek life generally), combined with the ability for students to network outside of those organizations, meant that they were seen as generally less valuable than they had been.
You seem like someone who has done KLC training. Accept that ESU was/is facing an adaptive challenge, one that requires the sort of evolution that has, as you note, been a feature of higher ed always. Has the administration done anything to engage unusual voices? Give the work back? Appropriately manage heat? Hush came in, promoted people who would do what he wanted, and started slashing. Are the reinvestment plans being formulated with any care or input? Why did faculty have to be fired for those reinvestment plans to be implemented?
Drastic change happens, and perhaps it was/is needed at ESU. The change that has happened did not come from a process, from any sort of careful consideration. It was a vengeful, politically motivated. authoritarian assertion. I ask, in all seriousness, given your previous employment with ESU and now repeated public comments defending the absurdity of the administration there, are you being compensated to speak in their defense?
