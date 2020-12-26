EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
All those in Lyon County and surrounding areas who took time to brighten their neighborhoods — and the days of those passing by — with Christmas lights and other festive holiday and winter decorations. Here’s to hoping a bit of that cheer stays with us through the beginning of 2021!
The leadership, administration and health care workers of Newman Regional Health for being some of the first in the country to partake in the new COVID-19 vaccine. It should go without saying, but the community will never forget the dedication and sacrifice you have all displayed over the past nine months.
Emporia Main Street organizers and all other volunteers who have chosen to participate in the organization’s pen pal program. Your letters proved to be a source of joy and comfort for dozens at Emporia Place, and will now be doing the same for the residents of Sunflower Care Homes.
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office for joining the Kansas Department of Transportation’s initiative to “take down” DUIs this holiday season. No matter what holiday you’re celebrating over the next days, please remember to do it responsibly!
The leadership and congregation of Saffordville United Methodist Church for giving area residents a taste of Bethlehem with last Sunday’s live nativity. As it turns out, camels are a whole lot bigger in person.
Members of GoGetTested and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for hosting free COVID-19 testing opportunities at the Lyon County Fairgrounds over the last week and through Dec. 30. While there were some initial delays and frustration, the additional tests will go a long way toward informing the community on its next steps.
All of the recent donors to the Emporia Senior Center. Thanks to your generosity, over 250 Christmas gift bags were able to be donated to area-long term care and assisted living facilities.
Adam Blake
Newsroom Reporter
