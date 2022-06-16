Family and friends are
respectfully invited to attend
the memorial service for
Charlene Gober, who passed
away on December 10, 2021.
The service will be on Saturday,
June 25, 2022, at 2:00 pm. This
gathering to celebrate her life,
will be held at the Hamilton
Community Center, Main St.,
Hamilton, KS. Everyone is
invited to have refreshments
and conversation following the
service, until 4:00 pm.
