Family and friends are

respectfully invited to attend

the memorial service for

Charlene Gober, who passed

away on December 10, 2021.

The service will be on Saturday,

June 25, 2022, at 2:00 pm. This

gathering to celebrate her life,

will be held at the Hamilton

Community Center, Main St.,

Hamilton, KS. Everyone is

invited to have refreshments

and conversation following the

service, until 4:00 pm.

