Locals looking forward to the grand opening of the Golden Wok have to wait a little longer.
A ribbon cutting set to take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday has been canceled until further notice, according to a Facebook post by the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Golden Wok, located at 2805 US Hwy. 50, has been undergoing renovations since China Buffet closed last year. The restaurant promises to offer a "super buffet," along with a hibachi grill and sushi.
The Gazette has reached out to the Chamber for more information. We will keep you updated as the story develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.