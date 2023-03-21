I recently saw a recipe for spoonbread. This is something I’ve heard about but didn’t grow up with and never made. It’s similar to dressing or a savory bread pudding.
I was perusing my last print copy of Food and Wine magazine and saw this recipe from Melissa Clark of the New York Times and the author of more than 40 cookbooks. She writes about food trends, develops recipes, and appears in vlog “A Good Appetite” as well as on the “Today” show, “Rachael Ray” and National Public Radio.
As I mentioned last week, Clark has a new book out designed to minimize cleanup by using as few pans as possible: “Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals.” Her goal is to help home cooks focus on the food, not the mess.
Spoonbread dates back to the late 1700s in Virginia and was brought to the table by African slaves. It’s a cross between cornbread and a souffle, amazingly light but filling. Southern food writer Deb Freeman states she thinks the recipe probably originated with Thomas Jefferson’s enslaved chef James Hemmings, who he took with him to France while amabassador for the United States.
The recipe that caught my eye involved crab meat. If you’ve priced crabmeat lately, you know that is not a good financial decision right now. Aldi had flash-frozen bay scallops for a fraction of the price so that’s what I went with. The package was 12 ounces, too and I used it all. No need to be skimpy!
This recipe is good for crab, scallops, shrimp, clams, crawfish, oysters — whatever you are in the mood for. You can also tweak it a bit. Instead of boiling water, I used vegetable stock. Instead of greasing the casserole with butter, I used cooking spray. Next time I make this I will add roasted poblano peppers along with the red peppers.
The result is a dense texture without weight, a touch of sweet from the corn, sour from the buttermilk and savory from the peppers and great as a standalone dish or paired with a green salad.
Let’s get cooking!
V V V
CRABMEAT SPOONBREAD
By Melissa Clark
1 1/4 cups fine yellow cornmeal
1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
1/2 cup boiling water
1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted and cooled, plus more melted butter for greasing
1 1/2 cups buttermilk
4 large eggs
2 1/4 teaspoons baking powder
8 ounces fresh jumbo lump crabmeat, drained and picked over
1 1/4 cups fresh corn kernels (from 1 large ear) or thawed frozen corn kernels, divided
3/4 cup chopped jarred roasted red bell peppers (from 1 [12-ounce] jar), divided
1/2 cup plus 2 Tablespoons thinly sliced scallions (from about 5 medium scallions), divided
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems, plus more for garnish
Hot sauce (such as Tabasco)
Lemon wedges, for serving
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Generously grease a shallow 2-quart casserole or gratin dish or a 7-x-11-inch baking dish with melted butter.
Stir together cornmeal and salt in a large bowl. Whisk in 1/2 cup boiling water, breaking up any lumps. Let cool 5 minutes.
Add melted butter and buttermilk. Add eggs, 1 at a time, whisking well between additions. Whisk until smooth. Add baking powder and whisk until combined.
Fold crabmeat, 1 cup corn, 1/2 cup roasted red peppers, 1/2 cup scallions, and cilantro into cornmeal mixture. Scrape batter into prepared baking dish; sprinkle evenly with remaining 1/4 cup corn, remaining 1/4 cup roasted red peppers, and remaining 2 tablespoons scallions.
Bake in preheated oven until golden brown and a wooden pick inserted in center of spoonbread comes out clean, 50 minutes to 1 hour, rotating baking dish from front to back halfway through baking time.
Let stand at least 10 minutes. Garnish with additional cilantro. Serve hot or warm with hot sauce and lemon wedges.
