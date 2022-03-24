The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Lyon County State Bank, will be offering two workshops on how to start your own business, conducted in Spanish.
The Spanish-language presentations will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, and Wednesday, April 6, at the Trusler Business Center, 719 Commercial St.
Chamber CEO Jeanine McKenna said the idea for the workshops came after learning of interest — and need — from the local Spanish-speaking population.
“It’s an area we know we’ve needed to expand and work on,” she said. “We know there’s a huge community out there that could use assistance and help in growing and building their business.”
McKenna said a woman who owned her own business in her country of origin came to the chamber office to ask questions about starting a business in Emporia. While the woman spoke English well, she was more comfortable conversing in Spanish and Visit Emporia director LeLan Dains — who is fluent in Spanish — stepped in to help.
“In talking with this woman and asking her questions like, ‘What can we be doing for you? What can we be doing for your friends? What is needed?’ and basically she said, ‘You know, we need education,’” McKenna said.
The chamber partnered with Lyon County State Bank on the workshops because LCSB offered the classes with a translator several years ago. These classes will be offered exclusively in Spanish.
Topics being discussed are business plans, financial projections, types of business entities, purchasing an existing business, types of business financing, and resources to help potential small business owners move forward.
McKenna said bringing more diversity to the business community can only help in the long run.
“I think it’s wonderful for all of us to have that diversity to learn from others,” she said. “We have some wonderful businesses now that show the diversity within cultures with different foods, and I think we all grow and learn from that.”
The workshops are free to anyone wanting to attend and registration can be done over the phone by calling 620-342-1600 or via email at chamber@emporiakschamber.org.
