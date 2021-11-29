The Chief Judge over Lyon and Chase Counties will remain in that role two more years.
The Kansas Supreme Court announced Monday that Judge Merlin Wheeler will remain chief of the Fifth Judicial District through the end of 2023. He's held the Chief Judge title since 1998, and was reelected last fall with 72% support.
Wheeler has been on the bench in Emporia since 1990. He was Emporia City Attorney from 1977-80, and had his own law practice at other times in his career.
Chief Judges were reappointed Monday in 27 of the state's 31 judicial districts. No announcement was made about the Third, Tenth, 25th and 26th districts.
