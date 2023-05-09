The Emporia Gazette
Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow announced scholarship recipients during the Cinco de Mayo festival in downtown Emporia Saturday.
Scholarship recipients are:
F Jazmin Murillo-Espinoza
F Leanna Diaz
F Angel Aldrete
F Yazmine Tovar
F Thalia Trujillo
F Joanna A. Moranda
F Yahayra Cuevas
F Kinvely Figueroa Magana
F Kiana Flores-Delgado
F Emily V. Rosales
F Kailay A. Reynoso
Matching HOTT scholarships for students going to Emporia State University went to:
F Thalia Trujillo
F Joanna Miranda
F Yahayra Cuevas
F Kinverly Figueroa Magana
Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow thanked ESU for its continued support.
