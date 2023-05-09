The Emporia Gazette

Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow announced scholarship recipients during the Cinco de Mayo festival in downtown Emporia Saturday.

Scholarship recipients are:

F Jazmin Murillo-Espinoza

F Leanna Diaz

F Angel Aldrete

F Yazmine Tovar

F Thalia Trujillo

F Joanna A. Moranda

F Yahayra Cuevas

F Kinvely Figueroa Magana

F Kiana Flores-Delgado

F Emily V. Rosales

F Kailay A. Reynoso

Matching HOTT scholarships for students going to Emporia State University went to:

F Thalia Trujillo

F Joanna Miranda

F Yahayra Cuevas

F Kinverly Figueroa Magana

Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow thanked ESU for its continued support.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.