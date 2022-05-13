An Emporia man was hospitalized after he was shot on Highway 150, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a written release Friday.
The incident occurred early Friday morning in Chase County.
According to a written release from the KBI, the Chase County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call around 6:15 a.m. reporting that a male subject had been shot inside of a vehicle.
Deputies from the Chase County Sheriff’s Office and KHP troopers responded to mile marker 13 on Highway 150. Upon arrival they found a 33-year-old man from Emporia suffering from a gunshot wound to his right hip. EMS transported the victim to an Emporia hospital.
KBI agents responded to the scene. After conducting a preliminary investigation it appears that four men were carpooling to work from Emporia, heading west toward McPherson in a grey 2015 Nissan Murano. As the SUV’s driver passed a black 2015 Ford Explorer, that appeared broke down on the side of the road, the occupants in the Murano heard loud bangs. Then the rear right passenger realized that he had been shot.
The Ford Explorer was unoccupied when law enforcement officers examined it and they began searching the pasture areas around the highway. After searching for a while, they found a 38-year-old male suspect, from Milford, Kansas, lying face down and unconscious in a creek. They administered naloxone which revived him. He was then transported to the hospital in Emporia.
Authorities conducted an extensive search of the scene and located a handgun in the water, not far from where the suspect was discovered.
The man who was shot was treated for his injuries and has been released from the hospital. The suspect remains hospitalized. It is not believed that the two men had any prior contact.
An arrest and charges are expected, but pending at this time. Names have not yet been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
