Norma Jean (Burch) Stinnett, of Emporia, died Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was 80.
She worked for Schulte, Klein, Gaeddert & Agler, CPA Firm and then was the Clerk of the Board of Education and Insurance Risk Manager for the Emporia Unified School District.
The memorial service planned for May 30, 2020 has been rescheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at First Baptist Church. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
