Reviewed by Jordyn Baker
“Fat Chance, Charlie Vega” by Crystal Maldonado. Holiday House, February 2021, $16.99.
Charlie Vega is a lot of things. Smart. Funny. Artistic. Ambitious. Fat. People sometimes have a problem with that last one. Especially her mom. Charlie wants a good relationship with her body, but it’s hard, and her mom leaving a billion weight loss shakes on her dresser doesn’t help. The world and everyone in it have ideas about what she should look like: thinner, lighter, slimmer-faced, straighter-haired. Be smaller. Be whiter. Be quieter. But there’s one person who’s always in Charlie’s corner: her best friend Amelia. Slim. Popular. Athletic. Totally dope. So when Charlie starts a tentative relationship with cute classmate Brian, the first worthwhile guy to notice her, everything is perfect until she learns one thing--he asked Amelia out first. So is she his second choice or what? Does he even really see her? Because it’s time people did.
Young adult author Crystal Maldonado’s debut novel Fat Chance, Charlie Vega offers readers a culturally diverse, funny, and emotionally intense coming-of-age story that leaves a lasting impression. Offered through Charlie’s perspective, Maldonado reveals the conflicting struggle of embracing the body positivity movement while facing continued pressures from societal expectations. Fans of emotionally witty and inspirational stories similar to Julie Murphy’s Dumplin will be drawn to the variety of unique and charming qualities brought about by the different characters.
Most notable is Maldonado’s expert portrayal of Charlie’s problems as authentic and raw. While the story follows the typical structure of a soft contemporary young adult novel, and readers should expect a happy ending, however, the tone of the genre doesn’t downplay the validity of Charlie’s beautifully portrayed problems through Maldonado’s authentic and raw writing. Her nuanced depictions of powerful crushes and the idea of first love, a complex mother-daughter relationship, and the struggle of fat acceptance are what make it really stand out. Charlie is a sweet and sincere character. Her optimistic outlook sets the tone, similar to the book’s cover, for a bright and delightful journey.
What was most appealing to me, and I can assume for other readers, is how real and relatable Charlie’s emotional arc was to the pressures of high-school experiences young women face during a really vulnerable time in their life. Maldonado’s bright prose makes for a well-paced page-turner that will leave readers anxiously anticipating her future work. If you’re in the mood for a fun and fast-paced read, Fat Chance, Charlie Vega is a genuine story worth looking into.
Author’s website: www.crystalwrote.com
