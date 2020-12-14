Despite the changes to adapt to the ongoing novel coronavirus, the 37th annual DeLane Toy Drive surpassed last year’s goal and broke records on Saturday evening.
Organizer Marlo Walburn was ecstatic to announce that SOS will receive $610 and the Salvation Army will receive 51 bags of toys and 13 bikes this year.
Every house shined brightly with Christmas lights and luminaries lit the curb side. Santa and Mrs. Claus were seated high for visitors to drive by and see their appearance this holiday season.
As COVID-19 cases spiked throughout the country, state and county, the neighborhood was worried that they would have to cancel the event. However, Walburn realized how important the drive is to both organizations.
Walburn shared that the toy drive is about a third of what the Salvation Army receives for donations every year.
“What is amazing is that in the first 30 minutes, I am pretty sure we passed last year’s goal,” she said. “That is something I am proud of.”
When the drive began at 6 p.m., Walburn shared that cars were lined up from Diane Avenue rounding the corner on Darlene Way. There was a constant exchange occurring between the volunteers and visits, “it was wonderful,” she said. “I loved it.”
She felt that because of the pandemic, more people reached out and pulled together because the community knew there was a need. The Salvation Army has seen an increase of new faces and returning faces due to the challenges presented by the coronavirus.
“I put [it] on Facebook, I did a Facebook event page, I let people know [to] come out, help the kids in our community because a lot more need help this year,” Walburn said. “Our community answered, and it’s wonderful.”
Walburn was unable to estimate how many visitors came, but they had four boxes with 300 candy canes in each box. With an hour left in the event, they gave out more than 900 candy canes.
“I just feel blessed with this neighborhood,” she said. “It is a community effort and everybody came together to help the kids in our community.”
The Salvation Army picked up the bikes and bags on Sunday. One neighbor works at SOS, so they will receive their money on Monday.
She feels that DeLane Drive, Darlene Way, Hillcrest Drive and Diane Avenue are one of the greatest neighborhoods.
